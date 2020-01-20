Chiefs fans rush to get championship gear

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Chiefs fans are already trying to rep their championship team with new gear. As soon as the game ended fans rushed to get new championship gear. At one point there was a two-hour line to get to the check-out.

The line was too long for some people and then ended up leaving empty handed.

“Probably a half-hour or longer I’d say. I though I was going to get my shirt and walk out,” said Jeff Lenherr. “As soon as I saw the parking lot I knew I was in trouble, it was packed.”

Academy will open at 8 a.m. on Monday to sell more gear.