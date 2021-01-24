Chiefs fans rush to Topeka’s Academy Sports for Chiefs AFC Champ merch following win

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Immediately following the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, fans began to line up outside of Academy Sports and Outdoors in Topeka to get their hands on some AFC Championship gear.

Once staff had everything set up, they opened the doors to sell shirts, hats and other merchandise.

“I thought there would already be a line once we got that great lead. I didn’t want to stay out in the cold any longer than I had to,” said Jenni Meseke, one of the first Chiefs fans in line. “We’re ready to get that gear and represent tomorrow.”

To ensure it was a safe process, the staff only allowed 15-20 customers in at a time. Those waiting were given a QR code to check-in, and when they received a text notifying them they could come in, they showed their driver’s license and were able to start shopping.

“We got the official gear and it’s exciting,” said Store Director Steve Saunders. “Everybody wants to come up and they want to show off that new shirt they got. It’s pretty exciting, especially to cheer on the local team.”

Academy remained open until every person was served, and staff said they would also be receiving Super Bowl merchandise in the future.