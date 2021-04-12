Chiefs’ former assistant coach Britt Reid charged with driving while intoxicated

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Former Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The charge filed by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is a class D felony with a possible jail sentence between one to seven years. Reid is facing the charge after a Feb. 4 crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl.

The prosecutor’s spokesperson, Michael Mansur, also shared details from the incident that led to Reid’s arrest and charges, including that Reid’s blood alcohol concentration was .113, and his truck was going 84 miles per hour before hitting a disabled car containing the 5-year-old.

“The 5-year-old injured in the crash, according to medical records, suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas.” The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

This is a developing story.