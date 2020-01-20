Chiefs Kingdom fans say it’s about more than just what happens on the field

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — More than 70,000 fans are cheering the Chiefs on to Miami for Super Bowl 54 after the win against the Titans on Sunday.

The Harris’ from Topeka were just one of the families at Arrowhead to celebrate. They were lined up to get into the parking lot at 4:30 Sunday morning.

They have been going to the games for the last 15 years with friends and family. Shirlon Harris said the AFC Championship game means so much to them and so does Chiefs Kingdom.

They said the Chiefs community is about more than just what happens on the field.

“It’s about family, friends and Chiefs kingdom baby,” Harris said. “This is our house.”

While it’s all about community, family and fun, getting the win is still a very important to these fans.

They were ready to pop a gold 50th anniversary bottle of champagne following the win.

The Harris’ are ready to cheer the team on in two weeks, hoping for a Super Bowl victory.