Chiefs Kingdom gaining new fans every day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fans all across Topeka can’t wait for the Chiefs to hit the field again, even fans who haven’t always been a part of the Chiefs fan base.

Kim Mick is a die-hard Chiefs fan, but that hasn’t been the case for all thirteen of her grandkids.

Her football-loving grandkids are split between the Seahawks, Raiders, and the 49ers.

But after watching the magic of Patrick Mahomes and his teammates this season, two of Mick’s grandkids are now rooting for the Chiefs as well.

“It’s exciting and I think it’s fun that all the other ones have their own ideas of football and their loyalty to their teams,” Mick said. “I think that’s a lot of what it’s about.”

“I like how the team works together and they play hard,” Xavier, one of Mick’s grandkids, said. “I like how he focuses and he runs.”

Xavier said if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl this year, he’ll be cheering them on and the big trophy would be the coolest part.