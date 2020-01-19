Chiefs merchandise going through the roof at Rally House

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Chiefs fans are making sure their wardrobe is ready to go for Sunday’s big game against the Titans.

Rally House in Topeka said their Chiefs merchandise sales have been through the roof this season.

Saturday alone, they anticipated seeing more than 200 fans coming in to grab their last-minute gear.

They’ve even extended their store hours after every win, hiring extra staff to keep up with the demand.

“It’s amazing,” Ashley Smith, the store’s manager said. “For me, it’s the positivity of the fans that really just brings light to it and makes me excited, makes my staff excited. We’re just pumped here.”

The rally house off of 21st street in Topeka will open up on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.