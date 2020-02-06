Chiefs parade: tree climbing, balloon dresses, Lombardi Trophy pretzel and more

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It was a victory parade 50 years in the making, with the city of Kansas City, Missouri anticipating at least a million people in attendance. KSNT News sent FOX 43 News Anchor Molly Patt and KSNT’s Kelly Saberi out into the crowds, without media passes, to experience Chiefs Kingdom first hand.

The day started with a 5 a.m. alarm, with buses set to leave Topeka at 7:30.

Kids from the area skipped school for the rare event, and some had to do a lot more convincing than others.

“I had to do a lot of educational stuff to even let me skip one day,” said Josiah McCray, a fifth grader.

People stood in trees. Patrick Mahomes caught a beer from a fan and chugged it. Despite the frigid temperature, some people decided to skip the layers. One woman wore a red and gold dress made of balloons.

Just when they thought they had seen it all, they saw something even better: a salty, beautiful soft pretzel waving in the air.

“Everyone’s like, can I have a bite of it, how much do you want for it?” said Matthew Mikiera, who works at KC Pretzel Boys. “Everyone’s been trying to grab for it.”

But it wasn’t just any pretzel. It was the Lombardi Trophy, in a doughy, edible form. The only caveat was that it was no longer a warm pretzel after hours in the cold.

“It’s pretty frozen. My hands are pretty cold from holding it too,” said Mikiera.

The day ended as the buses got back to Topeka around 5 p.m. – a long day that was well worth celebrating the Chiefs.