Chiefs planning COVID-19 vaccination event at upcoming Garth Brooks concert

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs are planning another vaccination event, and it’s in the works for the night 70,000 country music fans come to Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan told reporters Monday that the team is working on a vaccination site at the stadium during the upcoming Garth Brooks concert. The country music star takes the stage on Saturday, Aug. 7.

“We’ve got a little concert coming up here with Garth Brooks with about 70,000-plus fans, and we’re working on having a vaccination site on-site for the concert,” Donovan said. He didn’t provide any further details.

He did add the organization is excited to welcome Brooks to Arrowhead next month.

“To have Garth is going to be a really, really good night for us,” he said. “We’re excited to just have live music in the building again, and Garth is Garth. It’ll be an amazing night.”

The Chiefs already held a mega vaccination event this spring when vaccines were first released to the public. Over 8,000 people were vaccinated at the two-day event in March.

Donovan said the Chiefs organization is going to continue to work on creating vaccination opportunities going forward.

“Not sure if we’re going to be able to do it on game days,” Donovan said. “We’re trying to work through that as well. But we absolutely promote people to get vaccinated.”