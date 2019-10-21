Chiefs players to serve dinner at Tyrann Mathieu’s Celebrity Waiters Dinner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to enjoy a dinner served to you by your favorite Chiefs stars?

Maybe Patrick Mahomes handing you a cocktail or Tyreek Hill dishing up an appetizer or Travis Kelce delivering dessert? It might sound like a dream, but Tyrann Mathieu’s offering just that as part of his first Celebrity Waiters Dinner in Kansas City.

The event is being held from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center and includes dinner, drinks and an exclusive live and silent auction.

Besides possibly brushing shoulders with your favorite Chiefs players, the best part is all the money raised benefits the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. The organization supports financially disadvantaged children right here in the Kansas City area, giving them resources to follow their dreams.

Beyond Mathieu, the Chiefs players who are officially set to make an appearance haven’t been announced, but you can bet it will be a star-studded event.

Individual tickets are $250, but there are also opportunities to buy a whole table or to be a sponsor. Buy tickets online and find more info here.