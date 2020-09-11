Chiefs season ticket holders watch from home for first time in 16 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This year is unlike any other for football, and because of the coronavirus, Shirlon and her husband Warren Harris are watching from home.

They started a new tradition of video-chatting with their tailgate buddies before the game. It will be the first time the group isn’t together in years.

“It’s the first time in 16 years that we’re not at arrowhead, which is really weird,” said Shirlon. “I can’t even describe the feeling.”

Even though they aren’t watching the game in person, she still wore all of the Chiefs’ gear she could.

They decided to roll their season tickets into next year and watch from their couch for this season.