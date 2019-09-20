Chiefs stadium gets spruced up before season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – When the Kansas City Chiefs host their first home game of the NFL Season this Sunday, fans will notice quite a few improvements around the Arrowhead Stadium, aimed at enhancing the game day experience.

The chiefs replaced 32,000 seats in the upper deck. The new seats will include cup holders, something fans have never had there before.

The team’s Vice President of Stadium Operations, Brandon Hamilton, said the team needed to remove the seats for a waterproofing project and found it fitting to replace the seats at the same time.

It’s a big change most fans probably won’t ever notice.

“Water is probably your worst enemy when you’re taking care of a venue of this size,” Hamilton said. “It will degrade the concrete, it will tear apart the finishes and your club spaces. It’s something we try to protect the stadium and create longevity for the stadium.”

While those seats were gone they created a drum deck. The pre-game and pre-fourth quarter drum ceremonies will now take place in the upper deck instead of a corner of the field, bringing the action closer to the fans.

The home game will be against the Baltimore Ravens at 12 p.m. To find this seasons scheduling and tickets, click here.