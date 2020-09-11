Chiefs take on Texans at home for season opener

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For their first game of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on home turf this evening against the Houston Texans at 7:20 p.m.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the NFL canceled the entire pre-season making tonight’s game the first NFL game of the season.
Only 17,000 fans are allowed in Arrowhead Stadium and will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
For more information on the game click here.
KSNT will post the latest updates.