Chiefs take on Texans at home for season opener

Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For their first game of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on home turf this evening against the Houston Texans at 7:20 p.m.

It takes all of us. pic.twitter.com/duLF86ajhb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 11, 2020

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the NFL canceled the entire pre-season making tonight’s game the first NFL game of the season.

Only 17,000 fans are allowed in Arrowhead Stadium and will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

For more information on the game click here.

KSNT will post the latest updates.