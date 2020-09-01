Chiefs to celebrate 29th Red Friday before season kickoff

KANSAS CITY, MO – FEBRUARY 05: Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Kansas City Super Bowl parade on February 5, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs will hold a weeks worth of festivities leading up to the season opener against the Houston Texans on September 10.

Festivities will include Super Bowl championship branding thought the city, paintings near local landmarks and light and fountain displays. Red Friday flags will go on sale starting the morning of Wednesday Sept. 9, according to a news release.

This year’s red flag will feature a special championship design and will be sold for a minimum donation of $5 dollars at most area McDonald’s restaurants. Proceeds will go toward supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Kansas City.

