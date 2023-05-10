KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will finally get a chance to go to the White House and celebrate their Super Bowl Championship.

The team announced Wednesday that on Monday, June 5, President Joe Biden will welcome them to the White House to celebrate their championship season last year and victory in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the team’s win back in February, Biden tweeted congratulating the team and said “looking forward to having you at the White House.

Following the Chiefs first Super Bowl win in 1969, Len Dawson took a call from President Richard Nixon.

Former President Donald Trump invited the Chiefs to the White House following their Super Bowl LIV win against San Francisco in 2020, but it never came to be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tweeted back in 2020 that he grew up his whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for greatness.

“Regardless of who is in office, I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital,” he ended his tweet.

The last Kansas City sports team to visit the White House was the Royals back in 2016 to celebrate their 2015 World Series win.

No word yet if First Lady Jill Biden, who is a devout Eagles fan, will be in attendance on June 5.