Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu hosts 150 Girl Scouts for 1st-of-its-kind sports safety event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — One hundred fifty girls from fourth through eighth grade flocked to The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex Saturday to learn about sports and wellness safety.

The group was the first in a nation-wide series of scheduled “Prepare to Play” events, which are designed by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association. The course is set up to educate kids on important safety topics involving sports and general wellness.

Chiefs safety and team MVP Tyrann Mathieu even made an appearance.

“We always tell kids to stay active, play sports, but we don’t necessarily give them the resources to have them do it the right way,” Mathieu said in a statement. “During the event, Girl Scouts were able to learn about concussion, heat illness and warming up the right way. It was great to see that it wasn’t just athletes attending but the broader population, which can often be overlooked.”

NATA President Tory Lindley said the goal was also to show that athletic trainers, especially those in schools, are important to keeping athletes safe and healthy.

“In Missouri, almost half of high schools are without any access to an athletic trainer and in Kansas, 37 percent of high schools have no access to an athletic trainer,” Lindley said.

The event was a part of NATA’s public awareness campaign, “At Your Own Risk.”