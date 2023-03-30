EVEREST (KSNT) – A child was charged in Brown County Juvenile Court after a threat against a student at Everest Middle School, Sheriff John Merchant said Thursday.

Merchant said the threat occurred Wednesday at Everest Middle School.

“When the potential threat was discovered, school personnel immediately acted and involved law enforcement who were on the scene very quickly,” Merchant said in an email. “An investigation was launched and the juvenile involved was taken into custody swiftly and without incident.”

The school said students did the right thing by reporting the threat.

“Safety will always be our top priority and all threats will be taken seriously and will not be tolerated,” said Jason Cline, USD 430 superintendent. The nature of the threat, age of the suspect and specific charges were not provided.