Child Care Aware’s biggest fundraiser cancelled, asking for community support

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas’ annual Designers’ Showhouse has been the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser for the past 40 years.

The organization helps families in northeast Kansas find child care, while also training and consulting child care facilities in the area to prepare the children for school.

“People really recognize the importance of the early years of a child’s life,” said Reva Wywadis, executive director of Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. “When those intervention services happen early, it just makes such a huge impact and a lasting effect.”

These programs and services are largely funded by grants and money raised from the showhouse fundraiser.

The organization will purchase a home, entirely renovate it and hold tours and events before selling it.

The showhouse had to be completely virtual due to coronavirus last year. This year they were forced to cancel it altogether, putting the organization at a loss of approximately $100,000.

This leaves the organization asking for the community’s help. If you would like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.