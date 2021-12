JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) A 32-year-old woman is facing charges of child endangerment in Jefferson County after being arrested last week, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

April New, 32, was arrested by the McLouth Police Department on Dec. 3 and could face charges of driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license, possession of opiate opium narcotic of stimulants, and endangering a child.

New was released on Dec. 6 with a $10,000 bond.