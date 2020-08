TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A 10-year-old boy was sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being stabbed by his 11-year-old sister.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was stabbed in the forearm with a steak knife.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.

The incident is still under investigation.