TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-year-old was hit by a car on Sunday, according to the Topeka Police Department.

The child was hit at Sixth and Lake, and the call came into the police department at approximately 8:45 p.m., police said.

They did not have details about the extent of that child’s injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as KSNT News learns of new information.