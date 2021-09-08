7 year old has ‘serious’ injuries after being hit by car in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Officers responding to an injury crash near the intersection of Tuttle Cove Rd. and Terra Heights Drive Wednesday morning in Manhattan around 8:03 a.m. found a child had been hit by a car.

Officers found a 7-year-old child who had been hit.

The child was transported to Via Christi then to Stormont Vail by Life Star for treatment of his injuries.

The seriousness of his injuries is unknown. Alice Massimi, a public information officer with Riley County said he was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.