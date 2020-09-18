Child hit by vehicle outside Highland Park High School, police looking for suspect

UPDATE: Police search for woman involved in hit-and-run, 10-year-old boy recovering

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency teams are on scene at Highland Park High School Friday afternoon after a vehicle hit a child.

The hit-and-run happened at the crossroads of 24th Street and California. Officers are currently searching for the suspect, according to Topeka police.

Crews received the call around 3:30 p.m. and are working to find more information, according to the Topeka watch commander.

The child hit appears to have minor injuries.