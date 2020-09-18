Child hit by vehicle outside Highland Park High School, police looking for suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Police search for woman involved in hit-and-run, 10-year-old boy recovering

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency teams are on scene at Highland Park High School Friday afternoon after a vehicle hit a child.

The hit-and-run happened at the crossroads of 24th Street and California. Officers are currently searching for the suspect, according to Topeka police.

Crews received the call around 3:30 p.m. and are working to find more information, according to the Topeka watch commander.

The child hit appears to have minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories