TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the victims of an early morning house fire in Topeka has been identified.

Dr. Aarion Gray with Topeka Public Schools told 27 News that one of the victims of the Friday morning fire was Peyton Tyler, a fourth-grade student from Lowman Hill. She had attended the school since first grade.

Peyton was a student that had many friends and she is known for her positivity and her joyful spirit. She was loved by many and will be missed by all of the Lowman Hill students and staff. 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson

Mental health resources were in place at Lowman Hill to help students before the weekend.

Two children and one adult died in a house fire that was reported just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 20 in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. Firefighters found four people inside the home and one adult and one child were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The child later perished. An adult and child were found dead inside the home.