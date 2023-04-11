CONCORDIA (KSNT) – A child was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Concordia Tuesday.

The Concordia Police Department’s Police Chief Brent Gering reports via social media that officers were called at 5:50 p.m. on April 10 to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident near the intersection of 11th St. and Lincoln St.

The pedestrian was found to be a child by responding officers and EMS, according to Gering. The child was taken to a local hospital before being transported to Wichita for treatment. Gering said the youth was in serious but stable condition and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.