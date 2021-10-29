3-year-old shot after they get a hold of gun, Emporia police say

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is investigating a shooting after being called to Newman Regional Health where a 3-year-old child came to the hospital with a gunshot.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicates the child got access to a firearm and accidentally shot himself.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on Friday, Oct. 29. In an official statement from the Emporia Police Department, authorities said they were able to interview witnesses.

The shooting occurred in the east-central part of the city according to Capt. Lisa Hayes, public information officer with the EPD.

The injuries to the child were non-life-threatening and the child has been transferred to another hospital.

“This incident should be a reminder to gun owners with children in the home to always keep guns locked and away from children. The Emporia Police Department does provide the public with free gun locks (while supply lasts). They can be picked up in the Emporia Police Department lobby, 518 Mechanic St.,” Hayes told KSNT.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.