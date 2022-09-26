A child was left with life-threatening injuries following an incident involving a vehicle on Monday night.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the child had been hit by a vehicle in the 8000 block of SE U.S. Highway 40. Dispatchers say the child suffered life-threatening injuries.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The circumstances that lead to a child being on the highway have not been released at this time.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story and bring you new details as they become available.