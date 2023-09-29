TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new contractor has been selected to handle processing times for Child Support Services in two northeast Kansas counties.

YoungWilliams was selected to take over cases in Johnson and Shawnee counties. Previously, the counties were handled by the company Maximus. Under the change, more than 22,000 child support cases will be transferred to YoungWilliams, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor

YoungWilliams has been working alongside government agencies to streamline processes and increase efficiency since 1995, according to its website.

Under the change, Maximus will only cover Sedgewick and Wyandotte counties. The caseload for the two remaining counties under Maximus will be nearly 40,000 cases. After Oct. 1 YoungWilliams will handle nearly 85,000 cases, according to the press release.

“We expect Kansans to experience decreased hold times and more timely processing of cases due to the statewide case management software utilized by YoungWilliams,” said Department for Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Laura Howard.

The Child Support Services Customer hotline and other DCF services shouldn’t experience any delays from the contractor change, according to the press release.

To contact the Child Support Services Customer hotline call 1-888-757-2445. To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.