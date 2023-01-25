TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Nancy Rohr with Childcare Aware of Kansas came onto the Fox 43 a.m. Live show to discuss the importance of the work they do, as well as ways for families to contact them if they need their services.

Childcare Aware of Kansas essentially connects families in the community with child care that meets their specific needs. Whether you have special hours that you work, or you prefer a specific type of facility for your kid to be in; Childcare Aware of Kansas works to pair you with the best childcare service for you.

If you do need to get in touch with Childcare Aware of Kansas, you can call their number at anytime between 8-5 Mon. through Fri. at (877)-678-2548. You can visit their website by clicking here.

The services they provide are free.