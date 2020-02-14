Chili competition raises money for Shawnee County Crime Stoppers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Community leaders did their part Thursday to help fight crime in Topeka.

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers had its 2nd annual chili battle fundraiser on Thursday afternoon.

Crime Stoppers has a hotline for people in the community to report crime tips.

Angel Romero, president of Shawnee County Crime Stoppers, said the money raised from Thursday’s competition will help pay for rewards that they give out to people who help solve crimes.

“Law enforcement can report crime to us safely and anonymously, which really helps our community members feel empowered to really take charge of safety in their neighborhoods,” Romero said.

FOX 43 News anchor Molly Patt was one of the judges for the competition.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office won the competition for the second year in a row, followed by the Department of Corrections who won the spiciest chili. Lastly, The Topeka Police Department won the most unusual chili.