TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Chipotle restaurant could surface at a busy Topeka intersection, according to documents obtained by KSNT News.

The Mexican food chain is looking to build on the southeast corner of Southeast 28th Street and California Avenue. The building would go in the Dillons parking lot.

Plans for the restaurant include a digital drive-thru – known as a “Chipotlane” – where customers can pick up their online orders. The restaurant is using the model as it works to double the number of restaurants across the country. So far, Chipotle has 3,000 stores. Only a dozen restaurants have digital pickup lanes, a model the restaurant is using to increase sales and make the experience more convenient for customers.

The new Chipotle restaurant’s development is tentative, as construction is in the planning phase right now. Planning documents indicate the restaurant will also include an outdoor seating area.

Currently, there is one Chipotle in Topeka, located on the west side of town at 21st and Wanamaker. If construction of the new store goes through, the chain would expand at least eight miles away from its first store.