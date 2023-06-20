TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo has announced that one of their long-term residents has passed away.

The Topeka Zoo said via social media that Chockey, a golden eagle and resident of the zoo since 2004, died. The zoo estimates that Chockey was around 21-years-old upon his death.

The Topeka Zoo said eagles like Chockey played an important role in the zoo’s history. When eagle species in North America were experiencing population decline during the 1960s and 1970s, the Topeka Zoo helped them recover their numbers. The Topeka Zoo said it was the first organization to hatch a captive-reared eagle chick and establish a successful breed and release program.

The Topeka Zoo later received the Edward H. Bean Award in 1972 in recognition for its significant contributions to helping eagles breed. Golden eagles today no longer require these breeding programs as they have bounced back from their steep population decline, according to the Topeka Zoo.

On the Topeka Zoo’s website, golden eagles are listed as having a lifespan of 18 years. These birds have a seven foot long wingspan with males weighing around six pounds and females clocking in at 13 pounds. The biggest threats to their existence include habitat loss and poaching.