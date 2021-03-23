‘Choose Topeka’ incentive program brings in people from all over the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s been over a year since KSNT first reported on the new way Topeka wanted to pay people to move and work in the area.

It’s known as the Choose Topeka program.

On Tuesday, we met some of the people who got on board with the program and found out how they’re enjoying their new city.

Adam Outlaw was previously working in Boston, MA before getting hired at McElroy’s Inc, Plumbing, Mechanical, Heating and Air as a project manager estimator. He said he was working from home in the big northeast city before and was itching to get back into the office.

“One of the big things I missed when I was in Boston is I didn’t get to work with a lot of people,” he said. “I was kind of by myself. Now I get to come here and work with everyone from different departments and my managers and my bosses are with me every day motivating me and I get to learn a ton from them.”

McElroy’s Inc. matched the money from the Choose Topeka program, giving Outlaw double the funds to make his move and to make the city his home.

From the other side of the country, John Del-Zio and his wife moved their kids out to Topeka from San Diego. He said he was really drawn in by how much the owners of Advisors Excel care about the Topeka community.

“They talk about the culture of the organization. They have a really long interview process and it was almost too good to believe,” Del-Zio said of Advisors Excel. “But now that I’ve been there six months it’s been really a blessing. It’s a really good company to work for.”

Both Del-Zio and Outlaw said they have enjoyed the city so far.

With the money he got from Choose Topeka, the families moving costs were ultimately covered.

More people are also on the way from areas like Chicago and parts of Texas.