“Choose Topeka” incentive program helps blooming business owner, author flourish

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A blooming business owner is planting her roots in the Capital City. Kelsey Gordon moved to Topeka for the affordability, but when she heard about the “Choose Topeka” financial relocation incentive program, it was an offer she couldn’t pass up.

Greater Topeka Partnership leaders say Topeka is growing like never before. Big changes have taken place over the past few years in areas like downtown and the NOTO Arts District.

“We began to recognize that we want to reintroduce ourselves to the region,” Bob Ross, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Greater Topeka Partnership said. “We’ve invested so much over the last really 10 years kind of revitalizing Topeka and Shawnee County.”

The “Choose Topeka” program was created in 2019. It offers thousands of dollars to a few select people who apply and move to Topeka.

“You can receive up to 15 thousand dollars to purchase a home or up to 10 thousand dollars to rent a property in Shawnee County for a year,” Ross said.

The program decided to expand that offer to remote employees in August of 2020 due to the pandemic. Gordon runs her business remotely, so that is when she decided to go for the opportunity.

“I’m an Ayurvedist, Western herbalist and Shamanic Healer,” Gordon said. “For all my Midwestern people out there Ayurveda is a sister science to yoga.”

It’s a big title for one person, but the concept is all about balancing the mind, body and soul. She is also a recently pronounced author of two books, a coloring and children’s book. They were published to try and help spread her knowledge on the topic to the public.

“I wanted to start getting approachable ways for people to start understanding what it is I’m speaking because sometimes I’m speaking in Sanskrit and that doesn’t always make sense to everybody,” Gordon.

Sanskirt is a dead language, but it is the language Ayurveda was first written. Her children’s book breaks down the concept in terms that are easier to understand by using dinosaur characters.

“One of the examples in the book is that if you’re too hot you don’t put on a Parka or drink hot chocolate- no you go find something cool,” Gordon said. “Kids get this immediately, soo they don’t need to learn it. It’s us adults that need to unlearn it.”

Gordon is always open to talk with people about her studies and also holds consultations. To learn more about her work, purchase her books or reach out, click here.