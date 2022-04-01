TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka organization is celebrating with members in person for the first time now that COVID concerns are down.

Choose Topeka members were brought together in Redbud Park Friday night to network and talk about their experience since moving to the city.

The Choose Topeka incentive program encourages remote and site workers to live and work in our community. Right now, 63 recipients from all over the country call Topeka their home, along with their partners and children.

This event in NOTO aimed to welcome those members into the community, in addition to trade tips and bond with others that are also new to the area.

Kenyon Gleason made the move from South Dakota in early June last year. Almost a year in, he has nothing but positive things to say about his Topeka experience.

“We moved in fact 14 times in 11 years,” Gleason said. “It just got to be a drag and we were really looking for a place we could feel comfortable, feel at home, have a lot of opportunities in the arts and in the community – and Topeka offers all of that. It’s just a really great hub for all of that.”

Go Topeka is looking forward to future events, and the future of the Choose Topeka program welcoming even more people into the capital city.