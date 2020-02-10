Christ the King Catholic School kids collect more than two tons of canned goods for fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kids at Christ the King Catholic School are giving back to the community in a big way. The school just finished its annual campaign for Project Topeka.

Christ the King has organized this fundraiser for the past 25 years. This year students collected around 2,300 cans, more than two tons of food.

In the past two years, the school has turned the fundraiser in to a competition between classes. On Monday, 5th grade students will collect the cans from the individual classes and load them into a Project Topeka truck.

Project Topeka is a group dedicated to fighting hunger. It serves seven local food banks: Let’s Help, Doorstep, Inc., Topeka Rescue Mission, I-Care, Faith and Family Fellowship, The Salvation Army and Topeka North Outreach.

