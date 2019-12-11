Christmas comes early for Manhattan kids with disabilities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Christmas came early for two kids in Manhattan with disabilities on Tuesday night.

Three-year-old Faith Herman and five-year-old Avery Pozarek were given custom bikes, courtesy of the Salina Ambucs chapter.

The organization gives bikes and other mobility accessories to people of all ages with disabilities. Each bike costs around one-thousand dollars.

Faith has Spina Bifida while Avery’s diagnosis is Cerebral Palsy. For Faith’s mom, seeing her daughter riding her own bike for the first time was very emotional.

“It’s just a really neat tool to have the ability to ride a bike just like her brother and sister and the other kids she sees in the neighborhood.” Allison Herman, Faith’s mom said.

Manhattan and Topeka are both in the works of getting an Ambucs chapter. There are currently 160 chapters in 35 states in America.