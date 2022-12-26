TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters doused a house fire on Christmas Day in the capital city believed to have been started by accident.

The Topeka Fire Department reports it responded to a house fire in the 400 block of SW Lincoln St. just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a single-story home.

Firefighters attacked the fire offensively and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby homes. Four adults and one child had escaped from the burning home before the TFD arrived. One man was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The TFD ruled the fire was accidental. Investigators believe it was likely started by an electric space heater left too close to combustible materials.

TFD estimates the fire caused a total of $90,000 in damage, with $60,000 associated with structural damage and $30,000 to contents. The home did not have working smoke detectors.