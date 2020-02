TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are on scene at Highway 24 and Stover Road where concrete has fallen from the bridge, causing damage to cars.

Crews on scene told KSNT News several cars hit bits of the fallen concrete, causing damage to tires.

The northbound lane is currently blocked off on Stover Road as crews work to figure out what’s going on.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update with information as it becomes available.