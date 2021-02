TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka firefighters are on the scene of a fire at 6th and Polk in Topeka.

Officials said crews are at Inward Faith Outreach Ministries.

One person was found in the building and has been taken to a local hospital. It is unknown how severe their injuries are.

The Topeka Fire Department tweeted asking the public to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of 6th and Polk Streets. Crews are on scene of a structure fire in a church. — Topeka Fire Dept (@Topekafire) February 22, 2021

