Cider Days Fall Market returning to Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday and Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Cider Days Fall Market is returning to the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday and Sunday. More than 8,000 people are expected to visit the market in Exhibition Hall over the two-day event.

Nearly 200 handmade, craft and vintage vendors are taking part in this year’s event. Click here to browse the vendor list and see a map of the Exhibition Hall.

This is the first year the fall market is being held since the Exhibition Hall was expanded. Vendor Coordinator Heidi Haney said they are taking full advantage of the larger space.

“That’s why we were able to bring in some of the outdoor activities,” Haney said. “This way mom can kind of meander and maybe dad can kinda hang out by the play area and let the kids play while mom does her Christmas shopping.”

Along with shopping, Haney said Cider Days has a number of activities to keep kids entertained.

“We’re going to have an exotic petting zoo that’s going to be indoors this year,” Haney said. “We’re going to have inflatables indoors as well. We have face painters, balloon artists.”

Cider Days also features DIY demonstrations, live music, and fall treats. There will be fresh apple cider, an apple pie baking contest, and an apple pie eating contest.

The 40th annual Cider Days Fall Market will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 at the door, but kids 13 years and younger get in free.