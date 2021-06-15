Cider days making festive return to fall calendar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cider Days Fall Market is making an official return to this year’s social calendar after being canceled last fall during the height of the pandemic.

Organizers announced the 2021 festival date Monday, marking its 40th year in Topeka. The event will feature fresh-pressed apple cider, food, entertainment and hundreds of artists and makers that missed the opportunity to share their work last year due to cancelation.

“Last year was difficult for all of us, and many of our vendors were impacted financially

from Covid-19,” said Cider Days Owner Zach Haney. “We want to feature the amazing small businesses that truly make Cider Days.”

The festival will take place at Stormont Vail Event Center during the last weekend of September, and teams said they are working to make this years event “extra special”.

Ticketing information will be released here in the upcoming weeks.