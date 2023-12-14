LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Firefighters with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical (LDCFM) responded to two fires overnight.

The LDCFM said in a press release that firefighters were initially called around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 13 to 815 New Hampshire Street. The structure was Cielito Lindo, a local Mexican restaurant that was in operation for almost 20 years.

The LDCFM searched the building and a neighboring structure during efforts to put out the fire and make sure it wasn’t spreading. The situation warranted the closure of multiple streets in the downtown area to allow fire crews room.

The fire was put out by 7 a.m. with firefighters still on scene Thursday to ensure remaining hotspots were put out. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. One firefighter received a minor injury from the incident.

The LDCFM was also called around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Illinois Street in Lawrence for a separate house fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home on fire.

This fire was extinguished quickly but four residents of the building were displaced in the aftermath. An investigation revealed the cause of the fire was likely due to an electrical problem.

