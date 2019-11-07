Citizen’s Advisory Council bridges gap between community members and leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Some people made their voices heard yesterday during the election. But, people in Topeka want to remind you that there are other ways you can do that year round.

The Citizen’s Advisory Council is one way people can have their voices heard by city leaders.

The group consists of people from different neighborhoods across the city. Together with the department of neighborhood relations, they identify issues and seek input from community members.

“It allows us a little bit more face time with city employees, non-profits, just different resources that we can take back to our neighborhoods and use those to make our neighborhoods better,” said Chair James Prout.

“We are the boots on the ground,” added Co-chair Dawn Downing. “We actually are physically there with our neighborhoods and are seeing the impacts that these resources have.”

The council said one of its main goals for this year was to be more visible to every day people and be a bridge between them and city government.

They also work with neighborhood improvement associations across the city to gain a better understanding of the needs across different neighborhoods.

To find out how you can contact members of the council that represent your area, click HERE.