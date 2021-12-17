Citizens of Topeka have the opportunity to change the transportation system

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pop-up event will be hosted next week focused on receiving public input regarding updates to the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization’s Futures’ 2045 plan.

The event is being hosted by the City of Topeka and JEO Consulting Group and will take place Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the rotunda of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library located at 1515 SW 10th Ave. All Topeka residents are invited to attend.

Attendees are encouraged to learn about updates to the plan, provide feedback on the current transportation system in the Topeka region and complete a public survey.

The public survey was launched by the City of Topeka earlier this year and it allows residents to provide input on the current transportation system. The survey will be separated into two parts: a questionnaire and a comment map, both of which can be found on the project website under the “Public Comment” section.

The survey will be available online through the end of the year here.

For more information on the Futures 2045 plan, check here. To learn more about MTPO, check here.