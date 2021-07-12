City and FOP hope to mediate contract impasse, mediation will be July 14

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fraternal Order Of Police and the city of Topeka are in a deadlock over contract negotiations, the union announced Tuesday.

Monday the Fraternal Order Police released new information that mediation is scheduled for this Wednesday, July 14th, in hopes of reaching a final agreement.

“TPD staffing levels continue to be critical and our force is currently 27 officers short with more anticipated departures from the department,” said Charles Wilson President of FOP Lodge #3, “The recruiting and retention crisis in policing is affecting departments across the country and Topeka is no different.

Earlier the union said the two sides had started to meet in February and sessions were expected to end May 27. The union said it agreed to extend negotiations through June 9 at the city’s request, but issues couldn’t be resolved.

“From the time a police recruit is hired, it takes nearly a year before he or she can work on their own to patrol the city streets. This staffing crisis is likely to get much worse before it gets better,” said Wilson

According to the union the Topeka Police Department is facing “an alarming staffing shortfall” with an unusually high number of resignations and retirements.

The union represents about 275 Topeka police officers.

In May Union attorney Clint Patty told KSNT News the next step would be mediation.

“Normally the next step would be mediation,” said Patty, “however when the two sides are as far apart as we are, and it’s clear mediation won’t result in a reasonable agreement then the next step is to select the Fact Finder.”