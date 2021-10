TOPEKA (KSNT) – A joint partnership agreement between Topeka and the state will move forward with the I-70 Polk-Quincy Project in the Capital City.

On Wednesday Governor Laura Kelly, Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz, and Mayor of Topeka Michelle De La Isla will sign an agreement outlining roles, responsibilities, and commitments to complete the infrastructure project.

The agreement is scheduled to be signed at 1:15 p.m. today, Wed., Oct. 13