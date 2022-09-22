When your mower blade is sharp, your lawn is green and your cut is clean and even.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A celebration has been planned for Topekans that will honor community efforts to help beautify the capital city.

Schendel Lawn and Landscape will sponsor a two-hour event on Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Evergy Plaza in Topeka. The event will feature a food truck and multiple family-friendly activities. The event is open to all residents of the city, according to a release.

“Schendel Lawn & Landscape is proud to sponsor this year’s inaugural ‘Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance’ celebration,” said Cassidy Roberson, Schendel’s director of customer experience. “We believe that a beautiful city begins with beautiful lawns. We are excited to partner with the City of Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership to empower more families across Topeka, by giving them the tools they need to elevate their residential lawns and landscapes.”

A raffle will be held for all attendees with give-a-way items donated by Smitty’s Lan & Garden and DH Lawn & Garden Equipment. Two new lawn mowers and new string trimmer will be given away, according to the city.

“This truly is a game-changing initiative,” said Christina Valdivia-Alcala, City Council member for District 2. “Growing up in Topeka, neighbors looked out for each other. When your neighbor struggled to keep up with their needs, they could count on you for help. This program reaches back to that legacy. I am very proud of our local partners, like Omni Circle Group, that have stepped up to offer support to our low- and moderate-income residents. It takes a community working together to truly become beautiful, and Topeka knows how to work together.”

The program, Changing our Culture of Property Maintenance Initiative, came about with the aim of reducing substandard housing, improving property conditions and helping motivate property owners to care for their property, according to the city.