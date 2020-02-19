City commission lifts pit bull ban in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City city commission voted to lift a more than 20-year-old pit bull ban Tuesday night.

Three commissioners voted for the lift and two voted against. There are still parameters for pit bull owners in the city. The dogs must be micro-chipped. One person or one dwelling can only own a maximum of two pit bulls. Plus, you can’t be convicted of a drug felony to own a ‘bully breed’. The dogs must also be spayed or neutered.

Emily Fawcett began pushing for the ban to be lifted about two years ago and was overcome with emotion when the ban was lifted.

“It means that dogs get to leave our shelter, it means people get to come into Junction City,” said Fawcett. “It means families aren’t going to be divided.”

One commissioner, who voted against lifting the ban, requested the police department keep track of dog attacks and their breeds going forward. The mayor agreed.