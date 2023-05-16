TOPEKA, KS. (KSNT) – Topeka City Council is moving forward with the Land Bank Pilot Program. Council approved the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. Most council members were in support of the program, while others were a little hesitant.

The City’s 2020 Topeka Citywide Housing Market Study and Strategy found there are hundreds of Topeka homes in need of reparations. The $500,000 Land Bank is intended to help the City address those abandoned, tax-foreclosed or other unused properties. Through the program, the city plans to flips several properties and make them livable for low-income families.

“There’s properties that have been burned down that need to be destroyed,” Councilman Brett Kell said. “There’s properties that have burned down, and it’s just the foundation sitting there and they’re safety risks. So, this is a way to beautify Topeka and get people into these homes for a low cost so they can eventually be able to move up the economic ladder.”

Councilwoman Karen Hiller, on the other hand, expressed concerns about the proposal following Tuesday’s meeting. From her perspective, the current proposal is broad, so she wants the City to iron out the details before moving forward. Hiller said there’s such a widespread amount of homes in need of attention that the funds must be used wisely.

“I think it’s good that it’s a pilot, but on the other hand what I hear is, ‘Oh if it doesn’t work, we can end it,'” Hiller said. “I don’t want it to not work. There’s enough to do your homework ahead of time, and make sure that what you actually do with those funds and the time of those volunteers and that staff is really going to be a strategic investment. It’s possible to do that.”

This is a test run, so there is room to adjust as the program develops. However, Hiller wants to ensure things run smoothly from the beginning.

The Land Bank is officially in effect following the approval and is just pending the appointment of a board of trustees. The pilot will run through December of 2026 and must gain further approval to be extended.