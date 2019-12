TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tuesday night, Mayor Michelle De La Isla and the Topeka City Council will discuss whether or not they will buy land for a new fire station in west Topeka.

The land city officials are looking at would cost the city $290,000 to buy.

The proposed location is in two parking lots at Cedar Crest office park on SW 6th St, just East of Rasmussen College.

City officials say that building a new fire station would reduce response times for that part of the city.